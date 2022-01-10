WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (1/10)

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA with more build for the upcoming Royal Rumble event.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced locally for tonight’s RAW, but not by WWE. He’s expected to continue the Royal Rumble feud with Bobby Lashley.

WWE announced the following lineup for tonight-

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear to continue the Royal Rumble build with Bobby Lashley

* Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair to determine the Royal Rumble opponent for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle defend against Otis and Chad Gable

* Alexa Bliss’ journey back to RAW begins

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.