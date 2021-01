Tonight’s WWE RAW episode will feature more hype for the Royal Rumble PPV. WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a non-title match

-Will Goldberg return for an answer to last week’s Royal Rumble challenge to McIntyre?

It’s expected that more Royal Rumble entrants will be confirmed on tonight’s RAW.

