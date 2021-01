The road to the WWE Royal Rumble PPV will continue with tonight’s RAW episode on the USA Network.

WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Alexa Bliss returns to the ring against Asuka in a non-title match

-Randy Orton addresses recent fireball attack by Alexa Bliss

Stay tuned to PWMania for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time later tonight.