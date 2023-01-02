WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (1/2/23)

The first WWE RAW of 2023 will air live tonight from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature two title matches, with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair returning to her home state to defend.

The first WWE Royal Rumble qualifier for the RAW brand is expected to air tonight. Kofi Kingston has declared his spot on the blue brand Rumble roster, and Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis will compete for a spot on this week’s SmackDown.

RAW will also almost certainly include a follow-up to Bronson Reed’s recent return. Bobby Lashley’s RAW return is also expected tonight. Although Adam Pearce recently rescinded Lashley’s storyline firing, it was reported that Lashley’s return date was still uncertain.

Aside from the Superstars advertised for tonight’s show, the WWE Events website and the arena website also list the following names: Becky Lynch, Damage CTRL, Bobby Lashley, Asuka, The Miz, The O.C., and The Judgment Day. The arena advertises a Triple Threat with Rollins, Lashley, and Matt Riddle for the dark main event, but Riddle is reportedly suspended.