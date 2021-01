Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature the final hype for Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV. WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show-

-Drew McIntyre and Goldberg return for pre-Rumble face off

-Charlotte vs. Shayna Baszler

-Asuka defends RAW Women’s Championship vs. Alexa Bliss

-Riddle vs. The Hurt Business in a Gauntlet Match to earn a United States Championship shot

Stay tuned to PWMania for updates on tonight’s RAW event and join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.