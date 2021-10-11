WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (10/11)

Tonight’s WWE RAW on USA Network will take place in San Francisco CA with the following announced lineup-
-Big E & Drew McIntyre face off for WWE Championship match at Crown Jewel
-King of the Ring 1st Round: Ricochet vs. Xavier Woods
-King of the Ring 1st Round: Kofi Kingston vs. Jinder Mahal
-Queen’s Crown Tournament 1st Round: Doudrop vs. Natalya
-Queen’s Crown Tournament 1st Round: Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke’
-Charlotte & Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest & join us for full RAW coverage later tonight.