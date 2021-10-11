WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (10/11)

Tonight’s WWE RAW on USA Network will take place in San Francisco CA with the following announced lineup-

-Big E & Drew McIntyre face off for WWE Championship match at Crown Jewel

-King of the Ring 1st Round: Ricochet vs. Xavier Woods

-King of the Ring 1st Round: Kofi Kingston vs. Jinder Mahal

-Queen’s Crown Tournament 1st Round: Doudrop vs. Natalya

-Queen’s Crown Tournament 1st Round: Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke’

-Charlotte & Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair

