The 2020 WWE Draft will end with tonight’s RAW from the WWE ThunderDome in Orlando.

WWE has also announced the following for tonight’s show-

-Seth Rollins gives farewell to RAW

-Mustafa Ali speaks on his RETRIBUTION reveal

-Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black (No DQ match)

-Battle Royal to name new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka

Stay tuned for more news on tonight’s RAW and join us here on PWMania for live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.