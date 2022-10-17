WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (10/17/22)

WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For tonight’s show, WWE has already confirmed a stacked lineup. The major highlight will include the next installment of the new Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley storyline, as well as Seth Rollins’ first WWE United States Title defense against Matt Riddle.

For tonight, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* Elias returns

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Alpha Academy

* Cora Jade appears on RAW with Rhea Ripley to choose “Pick Your Poison” opponent for Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT tomorrow night

* Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz – if Miz wins, Lumis will be gone forever, but if Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract

* New WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle

* Brock Lesnar appears to respond to call-out by Bobby Lashley

