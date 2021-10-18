WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (10/18)

The final RAW before WWE Crown Jewel will take place tonight in Sacramento California. WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Big E & Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

-RAW Tag Team champions Randy Orton & Riddle vs. The Street Profits (Non-Title)

-Charlotte defends the RAW Women’s Championship vs. Bianca Belair

-Doudrop vs. Shayna Baszler (Queen’s Crown Semi-Finals)

-Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal (King Of The Ring Semi-Finals)

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest RAW updates and join us later on for full coverage.