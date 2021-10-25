WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (10/25)

WWE will present the RAW Season Premiere episode tonight from the Toyota Center in Houston Texas.

This RAW will be the season premiere with the WWE Draft changes going into effect as new superstars officially join the RAW roster, such as Edge, Seth Rollins, Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, The Street Profits, Chad Gable, Otis, Liv Morgan, Kevin Owens, & lots more.

Tonight’s RAW will also feature Crown Jewel fallout. The only match announced as of now is R-K-Bro defending the RAW Tag Team Championship against AJ Styles & Omos.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on tonight’s RAW and join us later on for full coverage.