The WWE Draft will continue with tonight’s RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW but Goldberg is scheduled to return for the feud with Bobby Lashley.

The WWE Draft will end with tonight’s show. Paul Heyman and The Usos are scheduled to appear so that Heyman can guarantee a SmackDown draft pick for The Usos.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on tonight’s RAW. Join us later tonight for full RAW coverage at 8 PM EST.