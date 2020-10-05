WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (10/5)

Tonight’s RAW on the USA Network will include more build for the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV. The following has been announced-

-Kevin Owens invites Bray Wyatt to appear after attack from The Fiend on Smackdown

-Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode

No other matches were announced for tonight but it’s possible that RAW Underground returns after taking last week off. Stay tuned to PWMania for more on tonight’s program and join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.