WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (11/1)

WWE RAW will air live tonight on the USA network from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

The official WWE website is advertising the following for tonight:

-What will Seth Rollins have in store for WWE Champion Big E?

-Becky Lynch battles Bianca Belair in a Raw Women’s Title Match

A dark main event is advertised locally by the venue and that’s Big E, Randy Orton & Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, AJ Styles & Omos.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest RAW updates and be sure to join us later tonight for full coverage.