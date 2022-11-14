WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)

WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.

Austin Theory is also expected to appear tonight as a follow-up to last week’s unsuccessful Money In the Bank cash-in.

Aside from those already announced for matches or segments, Theory, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Bobby Lashley are advertised on the WWE Events website. These Superstars, as well as Kevin Owens and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, are advertised on the arena website. With his title on the line, the dark main event advertised locally is Lashley vs. Matt Riddle vs. Rollins.

For tonight’s RAW, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* Matt Riddle and Elias to “form a band” vs. Alpha Academy

* WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor in a non-title match

* The Miz hosts a special edition of MizTV to apologize and address recent allegations made by Johnny Gargano

