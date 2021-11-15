WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (11/15)

Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW will take place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show, but they are teasing happenings with several top Superstars. There’s no word on if SmackDown Superstars will appear tonight for the final Survivor Series build, but none are advertised as of this writing.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on tonight’s show and join us later on for full coverage. WWE has announced the following for tonight-

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch reacts to new challenger Liv Morgan

* Bobby Lashley’s path of destruction continues

* What will WWE Champion Big E have to say to Kevin Owens?