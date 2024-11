WWE Raw returns tonight from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Advertised for tonight’s episode are the following matches:

* Dominik Mysterio & Carlito vs. The War Raiders

* Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

* Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus (WWE Intercontinental Title)

* Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega vs. Chad Gable & Ivy Nile

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results.