WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (11/2)

Tonight’s WWE RAW episode will feature more for the upcoming Survivor Series PPV. WWE has announced the following line up-

-Jeff Hardy vs. Elias (Guitar on a Pole)

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke (Non-Title Match)

-RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander (Non-Title Match)

-Randy Orton has a target on his back over the WWE Championship

-Who else will step up to join Team RAW at Survivor Series?

