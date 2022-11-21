WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/21/22)

Tonight’s WWE RAW will be broadcast live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and will serve as a warm-up for Saturday’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

The only match announced for tonight’s RAW is Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the numbers advantage in the Women’s War Games match.

Belair, Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Bayley, and WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins are all advertised for the show on the WWE Events website. The arena website also advertises Elias, The O.C., The Judgment Day, and Kevin Owens, though Owens is unlikely given his return to SmackDown last week. Tonight’s dark main event is Riddle vs. Lashley vs. Theory vs. Rollins for the title.