WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (11/22/2021)

Tonight’s post Survivor Series WWE RAW will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC. WWE has not officially announced any matches or segments for tonight but the following is expected-

-Adam Pearce investigates who took Cleopatra’s Egg from Mr. McMahon at Survivor Series

-Kevin Owens explains why he walked out on Team RAW at Survivor Series

-A possible RAW return for Veer Mahaan

-More Survivor Series fallout

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live PBP coverage at 8PM Eastern Time.