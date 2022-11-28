WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/28/22)

WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston.

As of this writing, only The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Austin Theory, the new WWE United States Champion, is expected to make an appearance to celebrate his victory over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW now that AJ Styles has defeated Finn Balor.

Becky Lynch is also set to make a return to RAW tonight. She helped Team Belair defeat Team Damage CTRL in War Games this past Saturday, marking her return to the ring.

For tonight’s show, the WWE Events website lists Theory, Rollins, Lashley, Bayley, Matt Riddle, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, while the arena lists Damage CTRL, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, The Miz, Johnny Gargano, The O.C., and The Judgment Day. The dark main event was also advertised as Riddle vs. Lashley vs. Rollins, but before Theory won the title.