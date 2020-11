Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature more build for the upcoming TLC PPV on 12/20. WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Alexa Bliss interviews Randy Orton on “A Moment Of Bliss”

-Sudden Death Triple Threat: AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee (winner faces Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC)

WWE has not announced anything else for tonight's RAW.