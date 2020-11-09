WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (11/9)

The WWE RAW episode on the USA Network tonight will feature the latest build for the upcoming Survivor Series PPV. WWE has announced the following for the show-

-Jeff Hardy vs. Elias vs. Riddle (Second Chance qualifying match for the final men’s Team RAW spot)

-A Moment of Bliss with featured guest Drew McIntyre (The Fiend will use this to send his own message to McIntyre on behalf of Alexa Bliss)

