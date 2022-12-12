WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (12/12/22)

Tonight’s RAW airs live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, continuing the Road to the WWE Royal Rumble.

On tonight’s episode, WWE will determine new #1 contenders for RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. After WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston recently declared his spot on SmackDown, it’s expected that RAW will see the first red brand Superstar named for the Royal Rumble.

In addition to the Superstars announced for tonight’s show, the WWE Events website and the arena website are advertising Belair, Theory, and Becky Lynch.

For tonight, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae

* Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

Here is a promo for tonight’s show: