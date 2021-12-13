WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (12/13)

Tonight’s RAW on the USA Network will air from the XCel Energy Center in St. Paul Minnesota. WWE has announced the following for the show-

-Bobby Lashley addresses last week’s attack on the WWE Championship contenders

-Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Street Profits to determine new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Championships

It’s expected that more matches will also be announced for the WWE Day 1 PPV on tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live RAW PBP at 8 PM Eastern Time.