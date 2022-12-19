WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (12/19/22)

The Road to Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Becky Lynch will face Bayley in her first singles match since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. The winner of the Winner Takes All Ladder Match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis will receive two bags of money.

Other Superstars advertised for tonight’s show include Belair, Damage CTRL, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and The O.C., Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, as well as Belair vs. Lynch in a dark main event.

For tonight, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. The Street Profits

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

* Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis with two bags of money up for grabs