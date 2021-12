Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place in Milwaukee Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum Arena. Remember to join us here on PWMania.com for live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Bobby Lashley speaks on WWE Day 1

-Edge welcomes Maryse to the return of The Cutting Edge

-Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop

-Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory

-Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest (Championship Contender Match)

