WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (12/21)

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live on USA Network featuring fallout from the TLC PPV. WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW, but they are teasing that two feuds will continue – Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, and AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

RAW will also see Charlotte Flair return to the show after she and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at TLC. Flair indicated in a post-match interview that they will reveal their team name on RAW. New RAW Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business will also appear on RAW to celebrate their TLC win over The New Day.

It’s rumored that Vince McMahon will be looking to “shake things up” on tonight’s RAW due to last week’s record low ratings. Those rumors have not been confirmed.

WWE’s RAW preview is only focusing on these points for tonight-

* What’s next for Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles after their epic clash?

* What’s in store for Randy Orton and The Fiend following their rivalry’s most stunning chapter?

8 PM Eastern Time