WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (12/28)

The final WWE RAW of 2020 will take place tonight from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show, but they are teasing that Alexa Bliss will have “sinister plans” for Randy Orton after he recently set fire to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC. The storyline between the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, should also continue this week after their win on Friday’s SmackDown in the Triple Threat Elimination Match. It’s believed that Flair will be asking Asuka for a singles title shot soon.

RAW is rumored to feature some early build for the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view as well. Last Friday’s SmackDown saw Daniel Bryan declare his spot for the 30-Man Rumble Match.

