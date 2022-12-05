WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (12/5/22)

Tonight’s RAW airs live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to the WWE Royal Rumble.

Kofi Kingston declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble on Friday’s SmackDown, so it will be interesting to see if the first RAW Superstar declares on tonight’s show.

For tonight, the WWE Events website lists The Judgment Day, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, while the arena website lists Damage CTRL, Becky Lynch, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.

For tonight, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* WWE Hall of Famer JBL hosts high-stakes invitational poker tournament with Baron Corbin and others

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Elias and Matt Riddle