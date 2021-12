Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will be held at the Fedex Forum in Memphis, TN. WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Steel Cage: Kevin Owens vs. WWE Champion Big E (Non-Title)

-Becky Lynch defends RAW Women’s Championship vs. Liv Morgan

-The Miz welcomes Edge to Miz TV

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on tonight’s WWE RAW and join us at 8 PM Eastern Time for full coverage.