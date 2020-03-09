WWE Raw Preview For Tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC with fallout from WWE Elimination Chamber.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been confirmed for tonight’s show as he confronts Randy Orton over his recent actions. Shayna Baszler is also advertised to appear, one night after her big Elimination Chamber win to win a WrestleMania 36 title shot from RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

WWE has not issued an official preview for tonight's RAW as of this writing.