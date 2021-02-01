WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (2/1)

Tonight’s RAW on the USA Network will take place from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg with fallout from the Royal Rumble PPV.

WWE is teasing that The Road to WrestleMania 37 will continue with tonight’s RAW. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is likely to appear to celebrate his Men’s Rumble win, but they are also teasing a possible appearance by SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair to follow up on her Women’s Rumble win.

No matches have been announced for tonight’s show but it’s likely that new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will appear. It’s also possible that Riddle will get his title shot from WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

Keep it tuned to PWMania more on tonight's post-Royal Rumble RAW event and join us for live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.