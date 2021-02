Tonight’s RAW will be the last episode before the Elimination Chamber PPV next Sunday. WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-The Miz interviews WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on Miz TV

-Gauntlet: Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles (winner becomes final entrant into the Elimination Chamber)

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on tonight’s RAW and join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.