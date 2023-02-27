WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (2/27/2023)

The Road to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

On tap for tonight’s show is Becky Lynch & Lita vs. Damage CTRL for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles, Brock Lesnar will react to Omos’ WrestleMania challenge, Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae, Asuka vs. Carmella, as well as a special edition of Miz TV.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight starting 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Grand Rapids, MI.