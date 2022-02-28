WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (2/28)

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus Ohio. The show will air live on the USA Network and PWMania.com will have full coverage later tonight at 8 PM EST.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight:

-Edge to address his WrestleMania future

-Damian Priest to defend the United States Championship against Finn Balor

For what it’s worth, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is not scheduled for tonight.

WWE has not announced any additional matches or segments, but we will keep you updated with the latest news for the show.