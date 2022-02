WWE RAW tonight will air live on SYFY due to Olympics airing on USA Network. Tonight’s show will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver Colorado.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Lita to address Becky Lynch

-Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

-RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy in a Quiz Bowl segment. Riddle and Randy Orton earn another RAW Tag Team Championship match if they win

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on tonight’s show.