WWE Raw will air from Everett, WA tonight on the USA Network. The WWE website announced the following for the show:

* Seth Rollins to hold “sermon” on Monday Night Raw

* Hardy vs. Orton No Holds Barred Match set for Raw

* Rusev & Humberto Carrillo team up to face Bobby Lashley & Angel Garza

* What lies ahead for Becky Lynch in the wake of Shayna Baszler’s attack?

Join us for live Raw play-by-play at 8PM Eastern time tonight.