WWE returns tonight as the road to WrestleMania 41 continues.

Scheduled for the March 10 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, which emanates from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, are the following matches and segments:

* CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins (Steel Cage Match)

* Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

* “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

* AJ Styles calls out Logan Paul

