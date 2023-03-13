WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (3/13/2023)

The road to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening from the Amica Mutual Pavilion from Providence, Rhode Island at 8/7c on USA Network.

Featured below is the lineup for tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand television program.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW (3/13/2023)

* Brock Lesnar and Omos meet face-to-face in the ring* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models* Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis* Bronson Reed vs. Elias* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match* Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring to discuss how to end their war

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on toight for live WWE Raw results coverage from Providence, Rhode Island.