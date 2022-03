Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from Jacksonville Florida with The Road to WrestleMania continuing.

WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-RK-Bro hosts Championship Celebration for last week’s RAW Tag Team Championship victory

-Kevin Owens will respond to Steve Austin accepting his WrestleMania invite

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s live RAW and join us here on PWMania.com later on for more news & results.