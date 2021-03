The final RAW before WWE Fastlane PPV will air tonight on the USA Network. WWE has announced the following for the show-

-What’s next for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley?

-Riddle defends the United States Championship against Mustafa Ali

-Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against The New Day

Join us here on PWMania throughout the day for the latest on RAW and then tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time for live coverage.