WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (3/20/2023): Kansas City, MO.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c from the USA Network at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri with the latest build to this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW (3/20/2023)

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Carmella and Chelsea Green* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models* Logan Paul films special WWE in-ring edition of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to RAW for WrestleMania 39 build with Cody Rhodes

