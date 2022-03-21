WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (3/21)

WWE RAW is scheduled to air live tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago with more WrestleMania hype.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW and they have only announced one segment – the return of AJ Styles. AJ has been away since the attack by Edge but he will be back this week to build to their WrestleMania match.

RAW stars advertised for tonight include Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, among others.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW