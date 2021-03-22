WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (3/22)

Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature the fallout from Sunday’s Fastlane PPV.

WWE has only announced one segment for tonight’s show and that is the official debut of Rhea Ripley. No opponent has been announced for her debut.

The road to WrestleMania will be the main focus of tonight’s show now that Fastlane is out of the way. The Fiend is expected to appear tonight after returning at Fastlane, and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley should be appearing to continue the WrestleMania feud with Drew McIntyre.

