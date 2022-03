WWE RAW will air live tonight from Cleveland Ohio with the latest WrestleMania build.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show-

-Edge explains last week’s attack on AJ Styles

-Jerry Lawler returns for a special appearance

-The Miz & Logan Paul host a Cleveland Homecoming Party

-Alpha Academy defend the RAW Tag Team Championships in a Three-Way vs. Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens and RK-Bro

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on tonight’s RAW.