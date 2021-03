Tonight’s WWE RAW will be the first episode since Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship from The Miz. The show will include more hype for WWE Fastlane and WrestleMania.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show-

-The Hurt Business hosts a championship celebration

-Braun Strowman demands an apology from Shane McMahon

