Tonight’s WWE Raw from the Performance Center will be the final Raw episode before Wrestlemania 36 next Saturday and Sunday.

No matches have been announced for tonight but the Wrestlemania build will continue as the following top stars have been announced to appear-

*Becky Lynch

*Brock Lesnar

*Edge

*The Undertaker

Join us for Raw PBP at 8PM Eastern Time later tonight & join us for updates on the show later today.