WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/11)

WWE has announced several matches and segments for tonight’s RAW from Detroit Michigan.

Several SmackDown Superstars are also advertised for tonight. The dark main event is scheduled to be The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and The New Day but The Usos (and possibly Roman Reigns) may appear on RAW to confront RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

WWE has announced the following lineup for RAW tonight-

-Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio

-Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles

-Omos & MVP discuss Bobby Lashley in The VIP Lounge

-Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

-Sasha Bans & Naomi defend the Women’s Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley

-Roman Reigns wants The Usos to unify the RAW & SmackDown tag team championship

