WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/12)

Tonight’s RAW After WrestleMania episode will be the biggest show of the year, featuring fallout from Night 1 and Night 2 of the big event this past weekend

WWE has not announced matches or segments for tonight’s show but it’s possible that new champions for the RAW brand will appear – RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, RAW Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles, and WWE United States Champion Sheamus.

This will be the first WWE TV show to take place from the Yuengling Center in Tampa as WWE begins that new residency tonight.

There’s no word yet on any surprises or call ups for tonight’s RAW, but stay tuned to PWMania through the day for the latest news. Also join us tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time for live coverage.