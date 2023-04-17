WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/17/2023): Little Rock, ARK.

The road to WWE Backlash continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns from the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network.

On tap for tonight’s show is WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title match, as well as Brock Lesnar responding to Cody Rhodes’ WWE Backlash challenge.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Trish Stratus explaining her attack of Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins will go one-on-one against The Miz and more.

